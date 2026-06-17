Hannity Claims Trump’s Widely-Maligned Iran Deal Goes ‘Way Deeper’ – But ‘They’re Not Telling People Yet’

Sean Hannity scrambled to defend President Donald Trump’s agreement with Iran on Wednesday, telling Fox News viewers there are parts of the agreement that go “way deeper” than what has been made public.

The Fox News host did not say why these alleged “way deeper” parts of the understanding are being kept secret.

On Wednesday, Trump formally signed a memorandum of understanding while in Versailles, France. The arrangement, which could ultimately end the war, contains 14 provisions. These include Iran allowing ships to travel freely through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. ceasing its naval blockade of the country, and Iran having access to at least $300 billion in financing.

The agreement has been widely panned, including by many conservatives. Fox News host Mark Levin called it “unthinkable.” Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy said the deal will make Iran “richer.” And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Trump is getting “very poor advice.”

But on Wednesday’s Hannity, the host insisted that there is more to the deal than meets the eye. After playing a clip of the president saying he would resume bombing Iran if they break the agreement, Hannity complained that people are reacting to the memo Trump signed instead of what the president has said in other settings.

“Now, I had a conversation with the president, and I’ve talked to [U.S. negotiator] Steve Witkoff, I’ve talked to others in the administration,” Hannity said. “There is so much more under the surface that has already been discussed in deep detail surrounding Iran and this working agreement. I see many people reacting to the memorandum itself that are completely ignoring those words of Donald Trump, that he has no problem at all – he said it to me directly – going back and bombing any time he wants.”

Hannity added that Trump’s remarks are more indicative than any international agreement he has signed.

“To me, his words are far more impactful than any memorandum if you want to know what’s in the president’s head and what he’s thinking,” he said.

Minutes later, Hannity was more explicit and claimed there are details about the agreement that have not been revealed.

“So there’s a lot of talk and analysis about the memorandum versus the words of Donald Trump that he’ll rain down hell on them if, in fact, the very things he’s been articulating all throughout this conflict are not fulfilled at the end of this deal,” Hannity said. “He will be the ultimate decider here. I put way more stock in what the president is saying himself and what the president has outlined himself and the understanding that they have gone way deeper than that document that was released today, except they are not telling people yet.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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