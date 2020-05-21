comScore

Haters Rip Trump Campaign’s Mind-Boggling Knockoff of The View With Relish: ‘Is This a Joke or For Real?’

By Ken MeyerMay 21st, 2020, 10:28 am

Evidently, President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has decided that their next, best chance to secure his re-election is to make their own copy of The View.

Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali flagged a video from the Trump campaign’s Twitter account which shows that they plan (I guess) to promote their own version of the ABC late-morning talk show, and it shall be called The Right View. The show will stream every Wednesday at 8 p.m ET, and cast for this version will have the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, former Fox News pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle, and senior campaign advisers Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp.

“For too long, women on ABC’s The View have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp said to Washington Examiner. “Our new series will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.”

Now, between the campaign’s imitation of a show they don’t like and the very high probability it will be used to advance pro-Trump propaganda, a multitude of observers flatly mocked and rejected the premise:

Some reactors also pointed out that The View has Meghan McCain to offer a conservative rebuttal to her liberal colleagues, whereas The Right View looks like it will have no such equivalent.

