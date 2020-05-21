Haters Rip Trump Campaign’s Mind-Boggling Knockoff of The View With Relish: ‘Is This a Joke or For Real?’

Evidently, President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has decided that their next, best chance to secure his re-election is to make their own copy of The View.

Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali flagged a video from the Trump campaign’s Twitter account which shows that they plan (I guess) to promote their own version of the ABC late-morning talk show, and it shall be called The Right View. The show will stream every Wednesday at 8 p.m ET, and cast for this version will have the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, former Fox News pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle, and senior campaign advisers Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp.

“For too long, women on ABC’s The View have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp said to Washington Examiner. “Our new series will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.”

Now, between the campaign’s imitation of a show they don’t like and the very high probability it will be used to advance pro-Trump propaganda, a multitude of observers flatly mocked and rejected the premise:

This is a total nightmare and also feels like a Mad TV-level spoof of the View. Blushing. https://t.co/Fg5Oz1pUkv — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) May 21, 2020

“Is there a Mrs. Satire here?” “I’m Mrs. Satire.” “Mrs. Satire, I’m Dr. Green. Would you like to sit down? “How is my husband? How is Satire?” “Please sit down, Mrs. Satire.” https://t.co/GqSpKNl7G1 — Bill Prady (@billprady) May 21, 2020

The grifting never stops. https://t.co/Og6j439K8v — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 21, 2020

Nope — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 21, 2020

Everyone wants what 👑The View has. My girls aren’t pressed and will remain on top for ANOTHER 23 years. https://t.co/aDNX67UXMG pic.twitter.com/8bffXiAVK5 — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) May 21, 2020

Is this a joke or for real? — William LeGate (@williamlegate) May 21, 2020

It’s a bit sad, really, but wasn’t this always the goal? To make Trump’s family and hangers-on into celebrities; to try and break past the pop culture velvet rope and experience the mainstream fame that Donald Trump tasted for a time, and that lives squarely on the left? https://t.co/IKVgKoUTex — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 21, 2020

Some reactors also pointed out that The View has Meghan McCain to offer a conservative rebuttal to her liberal colleagues, whereas The Right View looks like it will have no such equivalent.

I thought the thing that makes ‘The View’ work is having diverse points of view … https://t.co/cd6FyqlpXj — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) May 21, 2020

But will they have a liberal voice? Who will be the McCain/Hasselbeck? https://t.co/OBkb35Q5e4 — Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. (@LoganLevkoff) May 21, 2020

