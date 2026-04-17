Franklin Graham Says Trump Is ‘Justified to Fight Evil’ in Iran Amid Pope Leo Feud

Evangelical leader Rev. Franklin Graham threw his support behind President Donald Trump’s “justified” war with Iran as the president continues feuding with Pope Leo XIV.

Graham joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday and declared he “hates” war, but argued it’s “justified to fight evil.”

Hannity kicked the interview off with an Adolf Hitler analogy, something he admitted he hates. The Fox host compared Trump’s actions in Iran to stopping Hitler in World War II.

“I hate Hitler analogies, I think they’ve been overused, however, if the world had an opportunity to take out Hitler before he killed millions of people, would that have been the morally right thing to do, Reverend?” Hannity asked.

Graham said:

In my opinion, absolutely, and I think war is justified to fight evil. The second World War to stop Hitler no question was the right thing to do. And this thing with Iran, Iran has said that they want to wipe Israel off the face of the map. They want to destroy the Jews and drive everyone of them into the sea. They’ve said that. They call America the great Satan. They took our embassy, held our Marines and our embassy staff, I think it was 444 days. These people are dangerous people, and they’re a danger to the world, and in all of Gaza, that is the Iranians. You take what’s happening in southern Lebanon, that’s the Iranians. So, yes, I think President Trump has done the right thing. I hate war. I don’t like war, don’t support war. But sometimes you have to fight evil, and that’s exactly what President Trump is doing. And it will be a much safer world, much safer than the Middle East, when President Trump gets this done.

President Trump has lashed out at the pope multiple times recently over criticism the religious leader has offered about the war.

Graham took to X this week to throw his support behind Trump. He wrote that he hopes the pope gets a chance to “thank” the president at some point “for his efforts to protect religious liberty for Catholics and people of all faiths.”

The president said on Thursday that he has no plans to meet the pope amid their continuing feud.

“I have a right to disagree with the pope. I have no disagreement with the fact the pope can say what he wants, and I want him to say what he wants, but I can disagree,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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