CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Swoops in to Drop Receipt on Scott Jennings in Trump Gas Prices Brawl

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins swooped in to drop a receipt on GOP analyst Scott Jennings as he clashed with Democratic adviser Ashley Etienne over rising gas prices under President Donald Trump.

The president spent Thursday afternoon pumping up his “No Tax on Tips” policy in Nevada — even as high gas prices could end up wiping out increased tax refunds, according to a recent analysis.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins hosted Jennings and Etienne to debate the Iran War, during which Etienne complained about paying “six bucks for gas yesterday.”

When Jennings tried to dismiss the complaint by attributing it to “a blue area,” Collins gave him an example that hit closer to home for Trump:

ETIENNE: –now we’re in a situation, where there’s all these unknowns. There’s incredible implications. We’re in energy — global energy crisis, gas, gasoline is up. We’re at a situation now where we’ve never in– JENNINGS: We’re not in a crisis. ETIENNE: Yes, we are. And never in our nation’s history have we had such high distrust from our allies and our foes alike. We’re in a bind with no sort of clarity on where this thing is headed. And so, that’s the major concern, is that who knows what to believe and who knows what’s next with this president? JENNINGS: I find it incredible that you’re doubting that JD Vance flew to Pakistan, or that we’re actively engaged– ETIENNE: I didn’t say I doubted that he– JENNINGS: –in diplomacy right now. ETIENNE: –he flew there. I said he walked away with nothing in hand. JENNINGS: The bottom — the bottom line is this. ETIENNE: And that has been consistent with JD Vance– JENNINGS: We have a goal. We have a goal. ETIENNE: –and this administration. JENNINGS: We have a goal. They’re not going to have nuclear weapons. And the blockade is working, and we’re costing them hundreds of millions of dollars a day. The– ETIENNE: And we’re also costing the American people hundreds of millions of dollars every day. JENNINGS: No, we’re not. ETIENNE: I paid six bucks for gas just yesterday. JENNINGS: Were you in California? ETIENNE: No, I was here in D.C. JENNINGS: OK. ETIENNE: I was in Virginia. Yes. JENNINGS: Oh, another — another blue area. ETIENNE: And I was in — no, I was in Virginia, which is– JENNINGS: Congrats. (CROSSTALK) COLLINS: I should note, it is about– JENNINGS: A blue area. COLLINS: –five bucks in Nevada, where the president is tonight, talking about no tax on tips. ETIENNE: Exactly. COLLINS: Ashley Etienne. Scott Jennings. ETIENNE: Thank you. COLLINS: Thanks for both of you for being here, and for Father Beck as well.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!