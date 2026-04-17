Trump Rails Against MAGA-Aligned Podcasters — Including ‘Low IQ Person’ Tucker Carlson

President Donald Trump slapped serveral MAGA-aligned podcasters with a harsh rebuke on Friday, complete with a jab at “Low IQ person” Tucker Carlson, in response to a Mediaite story from last week.

In a Truth Social tirade, Trump called out Carlson, as well as Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones by name , saying Owens is “Really Dumb and mentally ill!) and Jones is “bankrupt” and “fried.”

“It’s easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!” Trump said in the post. “So are Megyn Kelly, “Candace”(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely “fried.” There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???”



Included in the Truth Social tirade was a link to a Mediaite story from last week that noted Carlson’s declining favorability with Republicans.

The piece, written by Isaac Schorr, spotlighted a CNN segment with network data guru Harry Enten, who noted that Carlson “has been in absolute freefall with Republicans.”

“So if it is a choice between the president and Tucker Carlson among these voters, what do they basically say?” CNN host John Berman asked Enten.

“Yeah, they choose Donald Trump basically every single time,” Enten replied. “Look at this, okay, the exact same poll, this UMass Lowell poll, look at this. Net favorables is among Republicans. Again, this is Republicans plus Republican-leaning independents. You see Carlson on the right side of your screen at plus seven points. Look at where Donald Trump is, at plus 61 points. And this is actually a little bit low for Donald Trump. In other polls around the same time, he was even higher than this.

Enten added: “Again, he is crushing, crushing Tucker Carlson! What is this? This is a 54-point advantage for Donald Trump over Tucker Carlson when it comes to who is more popular among Republican voters. And of course, this isn’t even just talking about the MAGA base, where Donald Trump is running an approval rating somewhere between 97 and a hundred percent.”

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