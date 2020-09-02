President Donald Trump has flavored his latest railings against the media by demanding the firing of several TV personalities who have criticized him.

In the last 16 hours, Trump tweeted and retweeted a series of jabs at the media, with his typical “fake news” and “enemy of the people” insults. Trump demanded Wednesday morning that CNN prime time host Chris Cuomo be fired.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News CNN?” Trump tweeted. “He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go! https://t.co/veVwg7G1YF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Trump’s tweet has a bizarre origin: Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, secretly recorded Chris Cuomo speaking to him on the phone and denying rumors of workplace misconduct. Fox News host Tucker Carlson, without providing much context for the clip, decided to air it on his show Tuesday night as evidence that Cuomo is not as virtuous as he presents himself.

Cuomo isn’t the only CNN personality Trump demanded be fired this week.

The Trump campaign called for the network to fire Joe Lockhart after the former White House press secretary-turned-CNN political analyst floated the possibility that the president had a stroke. The president has thrown fuel on rumors of a stroke thanks to his furious, repeated denial that he had a stroke of some sort last year.

Moving on from CNN, Trump also called for Joy Reid to get canned after the MSNBC host compared Trump supporters like Kenosha murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse to Muslim extremists. Reid drew a great deal of blowback for her commentary on Muslims in that segment — including from Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Trump — who pledged to ban all Muslims from the United States in his 2016 campaign — demanded that Reid “should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists’. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!”

Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words “Muslim Terrorists”. Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!! https://t.co/a5HSIEXlQL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

“Cancel everyone!” eh? Interesting.

