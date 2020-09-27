President Donald Trump dismissed a bombshell New York Times report published Sunday afternoon that held the self-proclaimed multi-billionaire paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president.

“That is fake news,” Trump claimed. “That is totally fake news, made up, fake, we will do the same stories you can ask me the same question four years ago, I had to litigate this and talk about it.”

“Actually I pay tax, you will see that as soon as my tax returns, it’s under audit, it’s been under audit for a long time,” the president added. “The IRS does not treat me well, they treat me like the Tea Party and they never treat me well, they treat me very badly.”

The Times report, written by Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig, and Mike McIntire, explains the difference between the public persona of Donald Trump and what appears to be a less successful businessman who owes hundreds of millions to debtors. From the report:

Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. … The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president… Ultimately, Mr. Trump has been more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life.

