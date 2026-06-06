Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Want Trump to Attend Knicks Game, Warns POTUS Will Ruin ‘The Vibe’

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith ranted he does not want President Donald Trump to attend the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals game on Monday at Madison Square Garden because he is worried the president will mess with the “vibe.”

Smith doubled down on his hope that Trump will ditch his plan to hit the game on Saturday, one day after he said “I don’t want him there” on his SiriusXM show.

He slammed an X user who called him out for not wanting Trump to attend, while at the same time having no problem with “Commie” NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) going to the game.

“Grow the Hell up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC. It’s not political,” Smith posted.

He continued, “It’s about the Knicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to not show up… Take that b.s. take somewhere else. Not today. Not now!”

Grow the Hell up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC. It’s not political. It’s about the @nyknicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to… https://t.co/FTEIS8E8nz — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 6, 2026

Smith’s post came after his diatribe about Trump hitting the game went fairly viral on X. You can watch it via the video below.

Stephen A. Smith begs Donald Trump to stay away from Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals: “He’s coming to Game three of the Finals, and I don’t want him there. It has nothing to do with politics, policy, or anything like that. It has everything to do with him… pic.twitter.com/O3dk7DnQo2 — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 5, 2026

It also followed shortly after the Knicks warned fans attending the game they should arrive two hours early on Monday, due to enhanced security measures.

Trump’s announcement that he will attend the third NBA Finals game has drawn a fair amount of attention.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempted to mock Trump’s Knicks fandom recently — only to brick her quip.

Hochul said she’d like to see Trump name the starting lineup “from the 1993 championship team”… but the problem is the Knicks did not win the title that year. Any semi-knowledgable hoops fan — and especially a Knicks fan — could tell you the last time New York won the championship was in 1973.

Trump later posted an AI-generated picture of him donning a Knicks jersey and dunking all over Hochul.

And Mamdani was asked this week whether or not Knicks fans should boo Trump at the Garden; Mamdani dodged the question.

“I think one of the things that I’ve learned is don’t give advice to other Knicks fans. they will make their own decisions,” Mamdani said. “I haven’t given anybody advice on how to respond to me.”

Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson, meanwhile, seems pretty pumped up that Trump will be in attendance. Robinson told a fan on TikTok “you ain’t lying brother” in response to a video joking he will be hyper-active during the game with Trump watching.

Game 3 tips off on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

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