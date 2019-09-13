White House senior advisor and first-daughter Ivanka Trump reportedly told GOP donors at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming fundraiser that she learned her moral outlook from her father.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter made the comments at a ski resort in mid-August while speaking before 120 top Republican operatives and benefactors, according to a Friday report from Politico. While sitting down with former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart to candidly discuss her time working with her family in Washington, D.C., Ivanka noted that her mother, Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump, taught her how to be a strong, successful woman, but went on to attribute her moral compass to her father.

The Republican retreat was scheduled by GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Donors at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort event ended up donating over $1 million to the president’s Victory Committee, which is a joint funding initiative between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner were also present at the fundraising stop; even Trump remotely checked into the retreat via speakerphone.

A White House advisor suggested to Politico that Ivanka’s personalized comments about her family life was part of “a draw to convince donors to write a $50,000 check to come to a fundraiser.”

“The president and vice president are obviously a draw, and Melania Trump would be amazing, if she would do it,” the source added. “The next best things are the kids. You have to fill the program with surrogates the donors want to see.”

[featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com