Donald Trump and Jim Acosta attacked each other on Tuesday when the CNN reporter pressed the president on the circumstances behind Joe Maguire’s departure as Acting Director of National Intelligence.

During Trump’s press conference in New Delhi, Acosta followed up on previous questions about Russia’s attempts to influence the election by asking “Can you pledge to the American people that you will not accept any foreign assistance in the upcoming election?”

“First of all, I want no help from any country,” Trump retorted, “and I haven’t been given help from any country and if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”

“Mr. President,” Acosta replied, “I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better yours sometimes if you don’t mind me say.

“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump continued. “You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything and our organization is not ashamed,” said Acosta.

Trump went on by defending his decision to replace Maguire with Richard Grenell, and he also denied the notion that Maguire was pushed out “because he wasn’t sufficiently loyal” to him.

Watch above, via CNN.

