Author and historian Jon Meacham said President Donald Trump has reached the heights of presidential racism.

Meacham told Chris Matthews that what Trump did with those tweets shows the same as his Charlottesville response and his birther attacks on President Barack Obama:

“He has joined Andrew Johnson as the most racist president in American history. Johnson in a state message said that African-Americans were incapable of self-government and relapsed into barbarism if they won’t closely supervised.”

Matthews asked about other politicians who have used race as a wedge issue (i.e. Willie Horton). Meacham said, “American politics has been defined since the Brown decision and even before, really, but particularly since May 1954, by an attempt by politicians to put poor African-Americans and brown Americans and poor white Americans pointing at each other instead of pointing up.”

