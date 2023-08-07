Judge Dismisses Trump Counter Claim in E. Jean Carroll Suit, Rules Bombshell Deposition Can Be Used in Other Cases

Former President Donald Trump has suffered another legal blow — a New York judge has dismissed his defamation countersuit in the ongoing case involving writer E. Jean Carroll. Not only that, the testimony from that case can be used by the Manhattan district attorney in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The two rulings by Judge Lewis Kaplan were separate, but bad for Trump nonetheless. The ruling against Trump’s countersuit, which claims he was the subject of defamation when Carroll stated in interviews that the evidence supported her claims that Trump raped her, said “the jury’s verdict in Carroll II establishes, as against Mr. Trump, the fact that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis,” as “rape” is defined according to New York Law. However, conventional definitions of rape support Carroll’s claims, and Judge Kaplan clarified this in a ruling rejecting Trump’s motion for a new trial. So claiming that Carroll was defaming Trump by saying something that was held up by the court was a no-go for Trump.

And the second ruling from Kaplan allowed that the testimony from the civil case that was requested in a subpoena — and blocked by Trump’s lawyers — by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be used in the Stormy Daniels case, which charges Trump with 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

