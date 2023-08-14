JUST IN: Details Revealed As Georgia Court Website Briefly Publishes Then Deletes Possible Indictment Document Listing Trump Charges

The court website for Fulton County, Georgia experienced an apparent misfire by releasing what appeared to be a list of criminal charges brought against Donald Trump, which was then quickly scrubbed off of the web.

The online docket, flagged by Reuters, displayed a number of charges against the former president, including racketeering, conspiracy, and false statements. They pertained to Trump’s alleged attempts to meddle with Georgia’s 2020 election results as the former president lost the state to Joe Biden.

From the report:

The two-page document cites the “Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act,” “Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer,” “Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings” and “Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree,” among other charges listed.

Shortly after the document was released, however, it was taken down without explanation, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office told Reuters in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

“The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate,” an office spokesperson told the outlet. “Beyond that, we cannot comment.”

The error occurred as District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to bring a grand jury indictment against Trump for his actions in the state. In recent months, Trump was previously indicted for charges related to falsifying business records, his mishandling of classified documents, and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

