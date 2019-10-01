comScore

Kamala Harris to Twitter CEO After Trump’s ‘COUP’ Tweet: ‘Time to Do Something About This’

By Josh FeldmanOct 1st, 2019, 10:05 pm

Senator Kamala Harris called for President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account to be suspended, and tonight she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the president tweeted about a “COUP” against him.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended,” she said on CNN Monday night. “I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

Tonight President Trump took to Twitter and said he believes the impeachment push is actually a “COUP” against him:

Harris shared Trump’s tweet and tweeted to Dorsey, “Hey, @jack. Time to do something about this.”

One notable reaction to Harris came from Nate Silver, who tweeted in response, “As a journalist I think Trump’s tweets are extremely newsworthy and I’m happy that you’ve given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public.”

