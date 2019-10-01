Senator Kamala Harris called for President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account to be suspended, and tonight she tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the president tweeted about a “COUP” against him.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended,” she said on CNN Monday night. “I think there’s plenty of now evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

Look let's be honest, @realDonaldTrump's Twitter account should be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

Tonight President Trump took to Twitter and said he believes the impeachment push is actually a “COUP” against him:

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Harris shared Trump’s tweet and tweeted to Dorsey, “Hey, @jack. Time to do something about this.”

One notable reaction to Harris came from Nate Silver, who tweeted in response, “As a journalist I think Trump’s tweets are extremely newsworthy and I’m happy that you’ve given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public.”

Hey, @jack. As a journalist I think Trump's tweets are extremely newsworthy and I'm happy that you've given the President of the United States a platform to communicate in a direct and unfiltered way with the public. https://t.co/ezoSzX5nGk — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 2, 2019

