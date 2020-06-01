Throughout the weekend, multiple reports indicated a sharp divide in the West Wing over whether or not President Donald Trump should address the nation — as the protests over the death of George Floyd have become increasingly violent. On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany seemed to deliver the president’s answer.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, McEnany — in response to a question from host Ainsley Earhardt — downplayed the impact of a Trump Oval Office address, thereby suggesting there won’t be one.

“The president has addressed this repeatedly,” McEnany said. “So I looked, and going back to the first day he saw this video, he has addressed the absolutely horrific video of George Floyd. He has routinely addressed, in his remarks less than 48 hours ago, the issue of law and order in our streets. He’s issued several statements.”

“But here’s the thing, Ainsley. A national Oval Office address is not going to stop Antifa. What’s going to stop Antifa is action. And this president has committed to acting on this. He has several meetings pertaining to that today. And that’s his focus — acting and keeping our streets safe.”

On Sunday, ABC’s Cecilia Vega reported that Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has been banging the drum for a primetime Oval Office address. She also reported that Jared Kushner is a leading voice against a Trump speech.

Watch above, via Fox News.

