Kayleigh McEnany Jumps Through Hoops Explaining Why Trump Won’t Yet Take Vaccine, Despite Calls From Fauci and Others for Him to Do So

Despite public calls for President Donald Trump to take the coronavirus vaccine, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he is holding off for now.

In a Tuesday afternoon press briefing, Steve Holland of Reuters asked McEnany if Trump will receive an injection, and whether he will do so publicly. McEnany replied that Trump is “absolutely open” to taking the vaccine, then went on to explain why he will not do so anytime soon.

“He did recently recover from Covid,” McEnany said. “He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail … And he will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines that it’s best. But his priority is frontline workers, those in long-term care facilities. And he wants to make sure that the vulnerable get access first.”

A follow-up questioner noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling for the president to take the vaccine, as have many others — who believe it is vital that Trump try to bolster public confidence in a vaccine which less than 60 percent of people have said they will take. McEnany said that the White House will offer up several as yet unidentified officials to take the vaccine in order to demonstrate that it is safe.

McEnany — who, like the president, recently contracted Covid-19 — likewise said she is “open” to taking the vaccine, but did not commit to doing so.

Rather than send the message that the vaccine is safe, McEnany said that Trump is refusing to take just two doses from the nation’s supply because, “The president wants to send a parallel message — which is, our long-term care facility residents and our frontline workers are paramount and important.”

