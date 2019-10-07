One of President Donald Trump’s most reliable defenders in the Senate blasted him Monday morning over his “shortsighted and irresponsible” decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria — paving the way for a Turkish military operation.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, a program which long been on a shortlist of the president’s favorites, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) buried Trump’s decision to pullout of Syria.

“Absolutely not,” Graham said — when asked if he could support the move. “If I didn’t see Donald Trump’s name on the tweet, I thought it would be [former President Barack] Obama’s rationale for getting out of Iraq. … This is gonna lead to ISIS’ reemergence”

The senator added, “So this is a big win for Iran and [Syrian president Bashar Al-] Assad. A big win for ISIS.”

Graham called out the administration for falsely stating that ISIS has been defeated, and predicted this move would lead to a rebirth in the region.

“ISIS is not defeated, my friend,” Graham said. “The biggest lie being told by the administration [is] that ISIS is defeated. The caliphate’s destroyed. But there’s thousands of fighters over there. … this impulsive decision by the president has undone all the gains we’ve made, thrown the region into further chaos. Iran is licking their chops. And if I’m an ISIS fighter, I’ve got a second lease on life. So to those who think ISIS has been defeated you will soon see.”

Lest there was any doubt about the senator’s feelings on the matter, he punctuated his remarks by saying, “I hope I’m making myself clear how shortsighted and irresponsible this decision is, in my view.”

And after the segment, Graham continued going after the president on Twitter, and promised strong Senate opposition:

I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo. If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

* Ensures ISIS comeback.

* Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.

* Destroys Turkey’s relationship with U.S. Congress.

* Will be a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

