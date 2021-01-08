comScore

Lindsey Graham Swarmed By Trump Supporters at Airport Chanting ‘TRAITOR!’

By Aidan McLaughlinJan 8th, 2021, 2:14 pm

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump at a Washington, D.C. airport on Friday.

The crowd, held at bay by a police officer, chanted “traitor” at the South Carolina Republican.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by Politico’s Daniel Lippman:

Another video was posted by Trump supporter Mindy Robinson on Twitter. “You know it was rigged!” she can be heard shouting at the senator.

Graham, who has been a staunch ally of Trump throughout his presidency, did not back the effort to object to Joe Biden electors on Wednesday. And after a mob of Trump supporters violently clashed with police and breached the Capitol building, Graham spoke out against Trump on the Senate floor.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hated it being this way. Oh, my god, I hate it,” Graham added. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see, all I can say is count me out, enough is enough.”

