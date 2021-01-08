Lindsey Graham Swarmed By Trump Supporters at Airport Chanting ‘TRAITOR!’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump at a Washington, D.C. airport on Friday.

The crowd, held at bay by a police officer, chanted “traitor” at the South Carolina Republican.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by Politico’s Daniel Lippman:

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

Another video was posted by Trump supporter Mindy Robinson on Twitter. “You know it was rigged!” she can be heard shouting at the senator.

Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

Graham, who has been a staunch ally of Trump throughout his presidency, did not back the effort to object to Joe Biden electors on Wednesday. And after a mob of Trump supporters violently clashed with police and breached the Capitol building, Graham spoke out against Trump on the Senate floor.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hated it being this way. Oh, my god, I hate it,” Graham added. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see, all I can say is count me out, enough is enough.”

