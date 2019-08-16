comScore

Lindsey Graham Warns Trump Against Deal With Taliban: ‘Learn from President Obama’s Mistakes’

By Josh FeldmanAug 16th, 2019, 3:08 pm

Senator Lindsey Graham is directly appealing to President Donald Trump on a potential Afghanistan agreement that would include a U.S. troop withdrawal.

The Washington Post reported this afternoon that U.S. negotiators “made significant advances in recent talks with the Taliban” and there may be an announcement soon:

The two sides are close to announcing agreement on an initial U.S. troop withdrawal, along with plans to start direct discussions between the militants and the Afghan government, according to U.S. and foreign officials…

An initial withdrawal would include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

In exchange, the Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaeda and to prevent it from activities such as fundraising, recruiting, training and operational planning in areas under Taliban control.

A White House official cautioned that Friday’s meeting with Trump may not immediately result in a decision or announcement.

Graham posted a statement to Twitter this morning imploring the president to “learn from President Obama’s mistakes” and embrace a bad agreement:

