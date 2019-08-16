Lindsey Graham Warns Trump Against Deal With Taliban: ‘Learn from President Obama’s Mistakes’

Senator Lindsey Graham is directly appealing to President Donald Trump on a potential Afghanistan agreement that would include a U.S. troop withdrawal.

The Washington Post reported this afternoon that U.S. negotiators “made significant advances in recent talks with the Taliban” and there may be an announcement soon:

The two sides are close to announcing agreement on an initial U.S. troop withdrawal, along with plans to start direct discussions between the militants and the Afghan government, according to U.S. and foreign officials… An initial withdrawal would include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaeda and to prevent it from activities such as fundraising, recruiting, training and operational planning in areas under Taliban control. A White House official cautioned that Friday’s meeting with Trump may not immediately result in a decision or announcement.

Graham posted a statement to Twitter this morning imploring the president to “learn from President Obama’s mistakes” and embrace a bad agreement:

American soldiers in #Afghanistan are not acting as policemen. They are the front-line defense for America against the reemergence of radical Islamist groups who wish to attack the American homeland. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

To trust the Taliban to control Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other radical Islamist groups present in Afghanistan – as a replacement for a US counter-terrorism force – would be a bigger mistake than Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

Any peace agreement which denies the US robust counter-terrorism capability in Afghanistan is NOT a peace deal. Instead, it is paving the way for another attack on the American homeland and attacks against American interests around the world. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

Any agreement which denies the US the ability to have a meaningful counter-terrorism force capability – based on conditions on the ground for as long as needed – is a recipe for disaster. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

I hope the President and his team make sound and sustainable decisions about radical Islamist threats emanating from Afghanistan – the place where 9/11 originated. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

Mr. President, learn from President Obama’s mistakes. A bad agreement puts the radical Islamist movement all over the world on steroids. Be smart, take your time, and listen to your national security team. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

Look forward to having congressional hearings and reviewing, debating, and voting on any proposed peace agreement with the Taliban that affects America’s future presence in Afghanistan. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

It’s very important that any agreement be fully vetted and understood by Congress and the American people. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 16, 2019

