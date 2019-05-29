Michael Wolff’s new book Siege: Trump Under Fire reportedly claims President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner insulted murdered Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi as a “terrorist.”

According to Vanity Fair, Wolff’s book recounts a statement of Kushner deriding Khashoggi’s death by linking him to Osama bin Laden.

“This guy was the link between certain factions in the royal family and Osama. We know that. A journalist? Come on. This was a terrorist masquerading as a journalist,” Kushner reportedly told a reporter in an off-the-record conversation.

Kushner’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment to Vanity Fair.

Kushner reportedly has a close relationship with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA reportedly determined ordered the October killing of Khashoggi, a columnist working for The Washington Post, at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey.

A New York Times report revealed Kushner as one of the crown prince’s staunchest defenders in the Trump administration, and reported that Kushner advised the crown prince on how to “weather the storm,” following Khashoggi’s killing.

Wolff’s new book, a sequel to his 2018 bestselling book Fire and Fury, is out next week. It reportedly contains a number of new salacious stories about the Trump administration, including a report that special counsel Robert Mueller drafted an obstruction of justice indictment against Trump.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr flatly denied the existence of draft indictments against Trump.

The book, according to Vanity Fair, also includes juicy details about the ties between the Murdoch family and Trump.

“I can’t get the asshole off the phone,” Fox News baron Rupert Murdoch once said of Trump, according to Wolff, “holding out the phone as the president’s voice rambled into the air.”

Following the publication of Fire and Fury, Wolff came under heavy criticism for factual errors in the book. He later said he considers himself “barely a journalist,” and believes that his job “has nothing to do with truth.”

Vanity Fair reported that in the acknowledgments for Siege, Wolff says he used two research assistants: a fact-checker and someone “who checked the check.”

[Image via Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com