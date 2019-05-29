Twitter exploded Wednesday as political observers reacted to Robert Mueller’s first public statement on his investigation of Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s potential collusion with those efforts, as well as potential obstruction of justice.

The special counsel set off a new firestorm when he said, regarding obstruction, that “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not.” He also said the reason why he didn’t pursue charges of obstruction against Trump was the result of DOJ policy saying the president cannot be charged.

Since Mueller’s remarks break drastically with Trump and Attorney General William Barr, — and add fuel to Democratic calls for impeachment — Twitter noted this will fuel further calls to remove Trump from office as well as investigations on the White House.

The impeachment case just got a lot easier to make. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 29, 2019

The Mueller statement could have been edited down to four words: “Congress, do your job.” — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) May 29, 2019

Mueller going to GREAT LENGTHS to point out how seriously his office took Department guidance that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime, guidance AG Barr said had no bearing on his decision not to recommend a charge… — Andrew ‘It’s Still Easter’ Egger (@EggerDC) May 29, 2019

My takeaways from Mueller’s statement:

1) Barr’s summary was not an accurate depiction of the report;

2) Yeah, Trump probably committed some crimes;

3) Michael Wolff is full of S**t;

4) Please, for the love of God, Congress, don’t subpoena me. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 29, 2019

Headline, it seems to me: Over to you, Madam Speaker. — Jon Meacham (@jmeacham) May 29, 2019

It’s hard to read Mueller’s statement as anything less than an invitation for Congress to act. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) May 29, 2019

This is the purpose of this statement, no other. There was no exoneration, because you can’t exonerate in this situation. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 29, 2019

Mueller begging the class to do the readings pic.twitter.com/knTBGlWv5M — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 29, 2019

lol Robert Mueller couldn’t be clearer that Donald Trump obstructed the hell outta some justice. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 29, 2019

[Photo via Mandel Ngan/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com