comScore

WATCH LIVE: MUELLER SPEAKS

Twitter Explodes Over Mueller’s Statement: ‘Impeachment Case Just Got a Lot Easier’

By Ken MeyerMay 29th, 2019, 12:06 pm

Twitter exploded Wednesday as political observers reacted to Robert Mueller’s first public statement on his investigation of Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s potential collusion with those efforts, as well as potential obstruction of justice.

The special counsel set off a new firestorm when he said, regarding obstruction, that “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not.” He also said the reason why he didn’t pursue charges of obstruction against Trump was the result of DOJ policy saying the president cannot be charged.

Since Mueller’s remarks break drastically with Trump and Attorney General William Barr, — and add fuel to Democratic calls for impeachment — Twitter noted this will fuel further calls to remove Trump from office as well as investigations on the White House.

[Photo via Mandel Ngan/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: