MSNBC’s Al Sharpton Dares Trump to Appoint Will Hurd to DNI: ‘It Would Prove All of Us Wrong’

The Rev. Al Sharpton, appearing on MSNBC, dared President Donald Trump to appoint Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) to serve as the nation’s next spy chief, saying “it would prove all of us wrong.”

Trump announced Friday afternoon that Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), his pick to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence, has decided to remain in Congress rather than go through the confirmation process.

“I think it’s interesting what [fellow MSNBC panelist David] Jolly raised, if Trump wants to show critics like me are wrong, appoint Will Hurd to the seat that is available. He was in the CIA, He has the background. I dare Trump to do it. It would prove all of us wrong,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton was speaking on a Deadline: White House panel about the lack of black lawmakers in the Republican Party. With Hurd’s retirement, there will be no African-American Republican lawmakers in the House.

“You’re going to have to show you can bring in people of color and women and others. I think Will Hurd would have been in a great position by then having stayed to be part of that appeal,” Sharpton said.

“When I was growing up in 1968, when I was just a kid just starting in activism … I remember the leading guy in the Senate was a Republican named Ed Brooke,” Sharpton said “Jackie Robinson was a Republican. The church I grew up in, the bishop was Republican. But blacks started going democratic in the ‘60s around the civil rights movement. There is the possibility of broadening that as they rebuild the party Trump destroyed.”

“The question is, and I think that’s what Will Hurd had to deal with, was ‘would he survive Trump?'”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com