‘Nazi-Style Cult’: Jennifer Welch Goes There in Anti-MAGA Rant

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Liberal podcast star Jennifer Welch branded President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement a “Nazi-style cult” during the Monday’s edition of her show.

Welch ranted that MAGA supporters are fake Americans who need to be placed in a special historical category, much like citizens of the Third Reich.

“We cannot let them besmirch the name the United States of America. Let it be MAGA. Much like when you think of Germany, you don’t associate modern-day Germany as being Nazis. You don’t associate that,” Welch said on I’ve Had It. “So we need to separate ourselves from this Nazi-style cult, which is MAGA, and maintain our pride and our fight for every single American.”

She continued, telling Trump voters “You’re a cultist, you’re like the Nazis. You are not American, we are.”

Welch made the comment after playing a clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slamming the recent Supreme Court decision that race-based gerrymandering violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. AOC said it was an “injustice” that had awoken a “sleeping giant” on the left.

Welch agreed, saying the country is in the “fight of our lives” right now.

“It starts, of course, in America, always with anti-Black racism. But they will come for every single person who isn’t loyal to their hair-brained, nefarious, evil plans,” Welch said about MAGA. “They even tried to kill Mike Pence.”

Many other liberals have slammed the redistricting victories the Republicans have had over the last few weeks. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) last weekend said the court victories showed members of the Trump administration would prefer to see Black Americans “pick cotton” than pick the president, and Stacey Abrams said it signaled the “return of Jim Crow” to the South.

They made those claims after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling voided Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district; the court’s conservative-leaning justices found the state’s map relied too heavily on race.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the Louisiana district was a “snake” created along racial lines. Justice Samuel Alito agreed, writing the map was an “unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Trump celebrated the decision afterwards, saying it was the “kind of ruling I like.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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