Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano blasted Attorney General William Barr’s argument against charging President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice.

In a wide-ranging interview with Reason editor Nick Gillespie, Napolitano explained his difference in opinion with Barr and others arguing the president did not obstruct the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Napolitano first pointed out that the Mueller report found 127 communications between the Trump campaign or organization and Russia intelligence in a 16 month timespan.

“But that’s not what I’m challenging him on,” Napolitano said. “I’m challenging him on whether or not there was enough basis to prosecute [Trump] for obstruction of justice. And there clearly was.”

Napolitano explained Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not ask for permission to seek an indictment of Trump is because Barr “has this bizarre, narrow view of the obstruction statutes.”

“In Attorney General Barr’s view, it is impossible to commit obstruction unless you actually committed the crime being violated, and you’re trying to obstruct efforts to investigate the crime that you’ve committed,” Napolitano said. “If this were so, then Richard Nixon could not be charged with obstruction of justice unless he was actually one of the Watergate burglars, under Barr’s theory. That’s how absurd it is.”

“We also know that it’s been rejected uniformly,” Napolitano added, pointing to the obstruction charges against former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Martha Stewart.

Napolitano continued to hit Barr for his “nonsensical, Jesuitical, sophistry arguments.”

The Fox News analyst proceeded to list what he considers to be the instances of obstruction carried out by Trump.

