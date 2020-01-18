National Archives Apologizes for Censoring Anti-Trump Messages from Women’s March Photo

The National Archives has apologized following the discovery that a photo of the 2017 Women’s March on display at the Archives was censored to blur out anti-Donald Trump messaging.

The Washington Post reported that the Archives admitted it censored a photo of the Women’s March to blur out signs criticizing Trump and signs referencing women’s anatomy.

The National Archives delivered a mea culpa Saturday, saying “we made a mistake” by censoring the image.

“We apologize, and will immediately start a thorough review of our exhibit policies and procedures so that this does not happen again,” the National Archives said.

We made a mistake. As the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been completely committed to preserving our archival holdings, without alteration. pic.twitter.com/VTWOS4R7GY — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

In an elevator lobby promotional display for our current exhibit on the 19th Amendment, we obscured some words on protest signs in a photo of the 2017 Women’s March. — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

This photo is not an archival record held by the @usnatarchives, but one we licensed to use as a promotional graphic. Nonetheless, we were wrong to alter the image. — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

We have removed the current display and will replace it as soon as possible with one that uses the unaltered image. We apologize, and will immediately start a thorough review of our exhibit policies and procedures so that this does not happen again. — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

“As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy,” an Archives spokesperson told The Washington Post previously.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]