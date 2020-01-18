comScore

National Archives Apologizes for Censoring Anti-Trump Messages from Women’s March Photo

By Connor MannionJan 18th, 2020, 4:20 pm
2017 Women's March

This photo of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C. was altered by the National Archives to block out anti-Trump messages and references to women’s body parts. Photo credit: Mario Tama, Getty Images.

The National Archives has apologized following the discovery that a photo of the 2017 Women’s March on display at the Archives was censored to blur out anti-Donald Trump messaging.

The Washington Post reported that the Archives admitted it censored a photo of the Women’s March to blur out signs criticizing Trump and signs referencing women’s anatomy.

The National Archives delivered a mea culpa Saturday, saying “we made a mistake” by censoring the image.

“We apologize, and will immediately start a thorough review of our exhibit policies and procedures so that this does not happen again,” the National Archives said.

“As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President’s name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy,” an Archives spokesperson told The Washington Post previously.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: