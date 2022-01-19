NY AG Finds ‘Significant Evidence’ Trump Org Fraudulently Misrepresented Property Values, Wealth Statements

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that investigators have uncovered “significant evidence” Donald Trump and his business empire fraudulently inflated the value of their assets and his personal worth.

In a statement her team put out on social media, James said her office is “taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation” into allegations that the former president misrepresented the value of his assets to deceive lenders while simultaneously understating his wealth to cut down on taxes. This announcement comes weeks after James’ office issued subpoenas for Trump’s children because of their “close involvement” in the financial transactions at the root of the investigation.

“We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions for years,” James said. “We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation, uncover the facts, and pursue justice, no matter how many roadblocks Mr. Trump and his family throw in our way.”

In addition to James’ social media statement, her team submitted court documents that include motions to compel testimony from Trump and his children. The filing also delves into “misleading statements and omissions” from the Trump Organization, plus other evidence that they engaged in fraud to obtain tax deductions, favorable loan agreements, and other economic benefits.

