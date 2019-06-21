Read Some of the Wildest Texts Between Sean Hannity and Paul Manafort

Prosecutors today released a trove of text messages between former President Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The 56-page document released Friday shows a long-ranging correspondence between Hannity and Manafort. The messages often discuss Hannity’s programs, the Fox host’s support of Manafort and grievances about various Democratic political figures and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team

Hannity’s name is redacted from the first part of the document only identified by a blue avatar, but is later fully identified in the documents as a recipient of Manafort’s messages.

Here are some of the highlights of the document. The full document is available on Google Drive.

