Donald Trump’s lawyers continue to argue that the former president did not incite his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol, and they did so by citing the findings of…The Gateway Pundit.

Attorneys Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen submitted a brief to the Senate on Monday containing all of the legal arguments they are expected to make during the ex-president’s impeachment trial. The brief condemns the trial as “political theater,” claims it infringes on Trump’s First Amendment rights, and blasts the proceeding against Trump on multiple procedural and Constitutional grounds.

Despite the fact that Trump told his supporters “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” the day of the insurrection, his lawyers claim that the president’s supporters acted “of their own accord,” and that Democrats are trying to politically exploit the catastrophe. This argument is made on page 9 of the brief, and it cites a Gateway Pundit blog claiming a connection between the Capitol mob and Black Lives Matter.

Trump’s impeachment brief cites Gateway Pundit pic.twitter.com/Bgs4eKMauz — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 8, 2021

The Gateway Pundit and its proprietor, Jim Hoft, have long been known for peddling fake news and conspiracy theories. They were permanently banned from Twitter over the weekend after months of promoting Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was corrupted by rampant voter fraud.

