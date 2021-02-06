comScore Twitter Permanently Suspends Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit
Another one bites the dust

Twitter Permanently Suspends Jim Hoft, Proprietor of Conspiracy-Peddling Pro-Trump Blog The Gateway Pundit

By Sarah RumpfFeb 6th, 2021, 8:04 pm
Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit

Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images for SiriusXM.

Another pro-Trump Twitter account bit the dust on Saturday: Jim Hoft, the proprietor of the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, was permanently banned from the social media network.

News of Hoft’s suspension broke earlier this evening, with many journalists commenting on The Gateway Pundit’s penchant for publishing unproven claims and conspiracy theories. Hoft and the other writers on his site have been staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, including promoting some of his baseless claims of election fraud and other misinformation.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy contacted Twitter for comment and a company spokesperson told him, “The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.”

