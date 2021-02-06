Another pro-Trump Twitter account bit the dust on Saturday: Jim Hoft, the proprietor of the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, was permanently banned from the social media network.

News of Hoft’s suspension broke earlier this evening, with many journalists commenting on The Gateway Pundit’s penchant for publishing unproven claims and conspiracy theories. Hoft and the other writers on his site have been staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, including promoting some of his baseless claims of election fraud and other misinformation.

The Gateway Pundit has been booted from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gwydYQQOtM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 6, 2021

It appears Twitter has suspended the account of Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 7, 2021

Twitter has suspended Jim Hoft, of the right wing website Gateway Pundit. He was in attendance at Trump’s rally on 1/6. pic.twitter.com/Aa3FgzSxNT — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 6, 2021

Gateway Pundit was pushing junk articles like this for MONTHS — and hyping them up thru Twitter — before Jim Hoft’s ultimate suspension tonight. pic.twitter.com/vnNc6A0rF9 — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) February 7, 2021

Jim and Gateway Pundit tried to frame various people they believed to be liberals, some private citizens, for terror attacks over the last several years, including Charlottesville. https://t.co/c3EpoOakVq — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 6, 2021

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy contacted Twitter for comment and a company spokesperson told him, “The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.”

Twitter spokesperson tells me, “The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 7, 2021

