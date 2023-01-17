‘There’s Great Disloyalty’: Trump Rails Against Evangelicals Like Robert Jeffress Abandoning 2024 Run

Donald Trump is lashing out at evangelical leaders not supportive enough of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Speaking to Real America’s Voice this week, Trump called out the “great disloyalty” in politics when discussing his support among evangelical leaders. Trump is specifically upset he has yet to receive endorsements from more of these leaders, including pastor and televangelist Robert Jeffress.

“That’s a sign of disloyalty. There’s a great disloyalty in the world of politics and that’s a sign of disloyalty,” the former president told The Water Cooler host David Brody.

Jeffress previously said he’d “happily” support Trump if he becomes the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, but he did not actually endorse the former president after he announced another run for the White House.

Trump insisted he doesn’t actually “care” about getting evangelical endorsements, but he also touted himself for doing more for evangelical voters than most, citing the fact that he appointed Supreme Court Justices, eventually leading to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Nobody has ever done more for right to life than Donald Trump,” Trump said.

He also chastised evangelical voters for not fighting hard enough for Republicans during the midterm elections. Trump supported unproven fraudulence claims in some of those races.

“I thought they could’ve fought much harder during the election, the ’22 election,” he said.

Trump appears to believe more protesting from evangelicals could have led to better results for Republicans.

“A lot of them didn’t fight or weren’t really around to fight, and it did energize the Democrats. But a lot of the people that wanted and fought for years to get it, they sort of … they were there protesting and doing what they could have done,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com