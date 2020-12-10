President Donald Trump went on a tweet-storm Thursday morning, assailing the election results, threatening a forthcoming “dangerous moment,” and blasting President-elect Joe Biden and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R).

The spree began with a simple tweet promoting “wisdom” and “courage” before the threats and lambasting began:

WISDOM & COURAGE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

The president then quoted an unknown fan from one of his rallies in Georgia, who threatened a future “very dangerous moment” and claimed that things were going to “escalate dramatically.”

“People are upset, and they have a right to be. Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history,” Trump wrote.

“The fact that our country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”

….The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.” A Trump fan at Georgia Rally on @OANN Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Trump also railed against Kemp and Biden — claiming that the Republican governor of Georgia was “finished” because he failed to overturn the election results in his state.

“How does Governor [Kemp] allow certification of votes without verifying signatures and despite the recently released tape of ballots being stuffed?” Trump wrote. “His poll numbers have dropped like a rock. He is finished as governor!”

How does Governor @BrianKempGA allow certification of votes without verifying signatures and despite the recently released tape of ballots being stuffed? His poll numbers have dropped like a rock. He is finished as governor! @RepDougCollins — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Many of Trump’s posts, including his tweet claiming ballot stuffing, were flagged as “disputed” by Twitter.

In other flagged tweets, Trump called Biden an “illegitimate president” after claiming voter fraud in swing states. The president also claimed that “78 percent of the people feel (know!) the election was rigged” — calling on the Supreme Court to “save our country from the greatest election abuse in the history of the United States.”

How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States. 78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

The president also added an alleged quote from his friend and Fox News host Sean Hannity, which stated that Trump “won by a landslide” and that the election was stolen from him:

“Donald Trump won by a landslide, and they stole it from him!” @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]