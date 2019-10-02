comScore

Trump Absolutely LOSES IT During Pelosi-Schiff Impeachment Presser: ‘Wasting Everyone’s Time and Energy on BULLSH*T’

By Ken MeyerOct 2nd, 2019, 11:58 am

President Donald Trump shared some …thoughts …after taking time out of his day to watch the joint press conference from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

In their press event, the two leading House Democrats condemned Trump for attacking the whistleblower who filed the complaint on his dealings with Ukraine, and they also outlined their plans to continue the impeachment inquiry on the president. Trump took notice and reacted by doing that thing he does:

And here’s the kicker:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: