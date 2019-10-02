Adam Schiff Calls Trump’s Attacks on Whistleblower Witness Intimidation, ‘Incitement of Violence’

During this morning’s press conference in the midst of the House’s impeachment inquiry, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff blasted President Donald Trump‘s attacks on the intel whistleblower.

One reporter asked Schiff about Trump wanting to interview the whistleblower and saying he has a right to meet his accuser.

“The whistleblower has the right under the statute to remain anonymous,” Schiff responded. “And we will do everything in our power to make sure that whistleblower is protected, that that whistleblower’s preferences in terms of their anonymity are respected.”

Schiff went on to call out the president’s rhetoric:

“The president wants to make this all about the whistle-blower and suggests people that come forward with evidence of his wrongdoing are somehow treasonous and should be treated as traitors and spies. This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses. It’s an incitement of violence.”

Democrats have been critical of Trump’s attacks on the whistleblower. Yesterday Republican senator Chuck Grassley, without mentioning Trump by name, issued a statement defending the whistleblower from attacks.

You can watch above, via MSNBC. And then you can click through to see how the president reacted. It was … something.

