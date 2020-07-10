President Donald Trump accused schools and universities of engaging in “Radical Left Indoctrination” and threatened to strip offending schools of their tax exempt status, Friday.

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues,” President Trump posted on Twitter. “Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!”

The post wasn’t President Trump’s only Twitter tirade against the school system on Friday, with the president also threatening to defund schools which refuse to open in the Fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close!” he wrote. “Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!”

