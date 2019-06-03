comScore

Trump Addresses Protests During London Trip, Claims ‘Tremendous Crowds of Well Wishers’

By Ken MeyerJun 3rd, 2019, 2:10 pm

President Donald Trump is shrugging off the protests currently underway for his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

In his latest Twitter proclamation, the president says that the British public have turned out for him with “tremendous crowds of well wishers,” and he suggested that the “fake news” is trying to overhype the protests being set up against him.

Multiple reports from London suggest that protesters are organizing anti-Trump demonstrations in the capital to last each day of the president’s state visit. Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller has also noted that Trump’s protest downplaying might have something to do with the fact that the president was transported to the city by air and has yet to really see the scene on the ground.

Trump’s new tweets come after he spent his day trashing London mayor Sadiq Khan and calling for an AT&T boycott because of his hatred for CNN.

