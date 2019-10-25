President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of engaging in treason during his comments to author Doug Wead for the book Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency.

“What they did was treasonous, OK? It was treasonous,” President Trump claimed on the topic of Obama. — in comments published by the Washington Examiner. “The interesting thing out of all of this is that we caught them spying on the election. They were spying on my campaign. So you know? What is that all about?”

Among others, Trump has recently accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of treason.

“I have never ever said this, but truth is, they got caught spying,” he continued. “They were spying.”

Wead’s book is set to release on Nov. 26.

In March 2017, President Trump accused Obama of wiretapping his office and spying on his campaign.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” the president posted on Twitter.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

President Trump repeated the claims in May 2018, posting, “Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT,'” while in June 2019 he added, “‘Someone should call Obama up. The Obama Administration spied on a rival presidential campaign using Federal Agencies. I mean, that seems like a headline to me?’ @TuckerCarlson. It will all start coming out, and the Witch Hunt will end. Presidential Harassment!”

“Someone should call Obama up. The Obama Administration spied on a rival presidential campaign using Federal Agencies. I mean, that seems like a headline to me?” @TuckerCarlson It will all start coming out, and the Witch Hunt will end. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

