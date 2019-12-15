President Donald Trump today asked what consequences James Comey will face for what the FBI did while he was director, including just asking “years in jail?”

Trump, who was trashing Fox News Sunday yesterday for having Comey on in the first place, touted how Comey admitted to Chris Wallace today he was wrong when he defended the FISA process — given the serious errors laid out in the IG report.

The president tweeted Comey’s only admitting he was wrong “because he got caught red handed.”

He went on to ask, “So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Trump also insisted on Twitter once again that his Ukraine call was “perfect” and that when he said “do us a favor” that was about “our Country”:

A PERFECT phone call. “Can you do us (not me. Us is referring to our Country) a favor.” Then go on to talk about “Country” and “U.S. Attorney General.” The Impeachment Hoax is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which has been going on for 3 years. We will win! #MAGAKAG #2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

