Trump Asks What Consequences for Comey Will Be: ‘Could It Be Years in Jail?’

By Josh FeldmanDec 15th, 2019, 1:59 pm

James Comey on MSNBC

President Donald Trump today asked what consequences James Comey will face for what the FBI did while he was director, including just asking “years in jail?”

Trump, who was trashing Fox News Sunday yesterday for having Comey on in the first place, touted how Comey admitted to Chris Wallace today he was wrong when he defended the FISA process — given the serious errors laid out in the IG report.

The president tweeted Comey’s only admitting he was wrong “because he got caught red handed.”

He went on to ask, “So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

Trump also insisted on Twitter once again that his Ukraine call was “perfect” and that when he said “do us a favor” that was about “our Country”:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

