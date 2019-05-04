Trump Asks When the Media Will ‘Apologize to Me’ Over Russia Coverage

After tweeting Friday night about “the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” President Donald Trump followed up with a tweetstorm this morning that culminated in another swipe at the “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump began with a lot of RTing, including of InfoWars’ Paul Joseph Watson, one of the people banned by Facebook this week:

In a series of RTs, President Trump amplified the audience of far right personalities like Paul Joseph Watson who has helped promote conspiracy theories about 9/11 and Lauren Southern who claims that immigrants and Islam “screwed” her generation. Watson was banned by Facebook. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 4, 2019

POTUS followed up by asking when the media will apologize to him, as well as asking why outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post are allowed on social media sites when “much of what they do is FAKE NEWS”:

When will the Radical Left Wing Media apologize to me for knowingly getting the Russia Collusion Delusion story so wrong? The real story is about to happen! Why is @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN, @MSNBC allowed to be on Twitter & Facebook. Much of what they do is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com