Trump Asks When the Media Will ‘Apologize to Me’ Over Russia Coverage

By Josh FeldmanMay 4th, 2019, 10:15 am

After tweeting Friday night about “the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” President Donald Trump followed up with a tweetstorm this morning that culminated in another swipe at the “FAKE NEWS.”

Trump began with a lot of RTing, including of InfoWars’ Paul Joseph Watson, one of the people banned by Facebook this week:

POTUS followed up by asking when the media will apologize to him, as well as asking why outlets like the New York Times and Washington Post are allowed on social media sites when “much of what they do is FAKE NEWS”:

[image via screengrab]

