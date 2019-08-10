Trump Attacks Anthony Scaramucci for Criticizing Him on TV: ‘Quickly Terminated (11 Days)’

President Donald Trump lashed out at former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci in a late-night tweet, pointing out his short tenure in the White House.

In recent weeks, Scaramucci has been making rounds on cable news criticizing Trump and many divisive remarks the president has made. He recently panned Trump’s visit to El Paso as a “catastrophe.”

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television,” the president commented late Saturday.

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

“Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” Trump said.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty]

