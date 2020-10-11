Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer doubled down on Sunday by calling out rhetoric from the White House and the Republican Party following the foiled kidnapping plot that was being concocted against her.

Whitmer gave an interview to Face The Nation, where CBS’ Margaret Brennan immediately focused on the FBI’s arrest of anti-government militia members charged with planning to abduct the governor. When asked if she thinks the security threat is over, Whitmer praised the Michigan State Police but slammed the GOP as she expressed her remaining concerns.

I do believe that there are still serious threats that groups like this group, these domestic terrorists, are finding comfort and support in the rhetoric coming out of Republican leadership from the White House to our state House. And so I remain concerned about safety and integrity going up to this election.

Whitmer’s comments come days after she seemed to blame Donald Trump for the kidnapping plot, arguing that the president is “complicit” with political extremists when his rhetoric encourages them. Whitmer has been frequently slammed by Trump and his supporters for her efforts to enforce public safety guidelines and statewide lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The interview continued with Whitmer talking about the voting in her state during the pandemic, and whether she’s concerned about Trump urging his supporters to act as poll-watchers.

