Former President Donald Trump appears to be admitting that the attack on January 6th was a bad thing. Rather than blaming actual attackers — the vast majority of which were his supporters — he’s blaming those who ignored intelligence that attacks were planned…by his supporters.

It’s worth remembering that the vast majority of attackers of the Capitol started the day at Trump’s Save America rally at the Elipse, then walked over to the Capitol after hearing Trump suggest that very action. There were multiple news reports in the days leading up to the attack that something like this would happen. However, Trump’s blaming officials for ignoring intelligence overlook the fact that this occurred under his administration.

“What happened to the Capitol would have never happened if the people in charge did their job and looked at the intelligence,” Trump said in the statement. “They abandoned the officers on the ground, just like Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are going after innocent staffers and attacking the Constitution.”

Trump’s statement was issued via his Save America PAC. It came shortly after new details have emerged about Trump’s phone calls with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a new book excerpt from ABC News Jonathan Karl. The reporting features more detail of the firey phone call exchanges between the two as the Capitol was being overrun by many Trump supporters and how many versions of the video he recorded for Twitter did not even include an exhortation for his followers to leave the Capitol and stop the attack.

Trump goes on in his statement to make predictable political swipes at what he derides as the House “Unselect Committee” who he feels exists only to serve as a distraction from the Biden administration. He then makes predictable digs at Rep. Adam Schiff and references a Politico report of a Capitol Police whistleblower that blames Capitol Police leadership’s handling of the day’s events.

Read the complete statement below:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

The highly partisan Unselect Committee is just a sideshow to distract America from MASSIVE failures by Biden and the Democrats. What happened to the Capitol would have never happened if the people in charge did their job and looked at the intelligence. They abandoned the officers on the ground, just like Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are going after innocent staffers and attacking the Constitution. Why is the just released bombshell January 6th whistleblower report being ignored by the mainstream media? Based on this high ranking Capitol Police official’s report, these partisan hearings must stop at once. This is yet another continuation of the Radical Left’s Witch Hunt—led by Shifty Adam Schiff and his crew who misled America on RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, the “Perfect” Ukraine phone call, the Mueller report scam, and so much else. Now Shifty, who couldn’t get a job with the administration, is at it again. Radical Left Democrats are rapidly destroying America!

