Trump Booed at Second Sporting Event in Less Than A Week, This Time at UFC Championship

President Donald Trump went to New York City tonight to watch a mixed martial arts championship, and was greeted by boos according to videos and reporters at the event.

Trump was also apparently not shown on the screen while he was entering Madison Square Garden for the Saturday night bout.

President Trump has entered MSG and is met with boos. He wasn’t show on the big screen. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

The crowd at MSG as Trump takes his seat for the UFC fights pic.twitter.com/9ACcWCispp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 3, 2019

Although boos and jeers are audible in some videos other reporters at the event said Trump received a more measured reception with a mix of cheers and boos.

A mix of cheers and boos as President Trump takes his seat at the UFC fight at MSG — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 3, 2019

The boos at the UFC 244 match-up comes just about a week after Trump was similarly booed at the World Series Game 5 in Washington.

