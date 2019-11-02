comScore

Trump Booed at Second Sporting Event in Less Than A Week, This Time at UFC Championship

By Connor MannionNov 2nd, 2019, 10:48 pm

Win McNamee/Getty

President Donald Trump went to New York City tonight to watch a mixed martial arts championship, and was greeted by boos according to videos and reporters at the event.

Trump was also apparently not shown on the screen while he was entering Madison Square Garden for the Saturday night bout.

Although boos and jeers are audible in some videos other reporters at the event said Trump received a more measured reception with a mix of cheers and boos.

The boos at the UFC 244 match-up comes just about a week after Trump was similarly booed at the World Series Game 5 in Washington.

