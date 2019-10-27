comScore

WATCH: Trump Greeted by Boos, Chants of ‘Lock Him Up’ at World Series Game 5

By Connor MannionOct 27th, 2019, 9:43 pm

Will Newton/Getty Images

Videos from Game 5 of the World Series showed the crowd booing and jeering President Donald Trump, who was in attendance and was shown on National Park’s jumbotron.

Trump, who showed up after the first inning began, was shown on screen during a salute to veterans, which was met with applause. Near immediately after the screen shifted to show Trump and the group of Republican lawmakers he was attending the game with, the crowd started to boo loudly.


The boos were also interspersed with chants of “lock him up.”

Trump had not attended a major league baseball game since he took office and also did not throw out a ceremonial pitch at the game – celebrity chef José Andrés did.

