President Donald Trump reportedly boasted to Bob Woodward about getting Congress to leave Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman “alone” following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

During an interview with Woodward for his upcoming book Rage, Trump reportedly boasted, “I saved his a–” — referring to the prince.

“I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop,” he said, according to Business Insider, which acquired a copy of the book ahead of its release next week.

Trump reportedly continued to say that bin Salman “will always say that he didn’t do it,” adding, “He says that to everybody, and frankly I’m happy that he says that. But he will say that to you, he will say that to Congress, and he will say that to everybody. He’s never said he did it.”

Khashoggi, who had previously called bin Salman a “beast,” was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October 2018.

The CIA reportedly concluded that bin Salman ordered the killing.

