Trump Called Out For Deriding Most Jews in America as Ignorant or Disloyal: ‘Blatantly Anti-Semitic’

By Joe DePaoloAug 20th, 2019, 4:05 pm

President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for a comment he made during a White House pool spray Tuesday afternoon in which he called American Jews who vote for Democrats either ignorant or disloyal.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

In the 2018 midterms, according to the Pew Research Center, 79 percent of Jewish Americans voted Democratic in their local House race. In 2016, 71 percent voted for Hillary Clinton, compared to 24 percent for the president.

The condemnation was swift and bipartisan.

“This is a disgusting comment that indicates Trump has no idea why many of us have been so sickened by the anti-Semitism of Omar & Tlaib,” Philip Klein, executive editor of the Washington Examiner — a conservative magazine — wrote on Twitter.

Others have reacted similarly:

Watch above, via Fox News.

