President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for a comment he made during a White House pool spray Tuesday afternoon in which he called American Jews who vote for Democrats either ignorant or disloyal.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

In the 2018 midterms, according to the Pew Research Center, 79 percent of Jewish Americans voted Democratic in their local House race. In 2016, 71 percent voted for Hillary Clinton, compared to 24 percent for the president.

The condemnation was swift and bipartisan.

“This is a disgusting comment that indicates Trump has no idea why many of us have been so sickened by the anti-Semitism of Omar & Tlaib,” Philip Klein, executive editor of the Washington Examiner — a conservative magazine — wrote on Twitter.

Others have reacted similarly:

This is a disgusting comment that indicates Trump has no idea why many of us have been so sickened by the anti-Semitism of Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/U42ESMDHSG — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 20, 2019

Well to be accurate he said ignorant or disloyal, but either way it’s vile. This is truly out of control. https://t.co/lqQEzhA1sF — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 20, 2019

a tyrannic leader calling the majority of Jews in the country disloyal sounds familiar for some reason https://t.co/GCeoSo1wZj — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 20, 2019

Here’s the president accusing the majority of American Jews of either being stupid or disloyal https://t.co/gFX9ABuAO2 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 20, 2019

Is calling the 8 out of 10 of American Jews who voted Democratic in 2018 “disloyal” anti-Semitic or nah? https://t.co/sLXYdMF450 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) August 20, 2019

The president just called around 75% of American Jews ignorant and/or disloyal, which IMO is straightforward antisemitism but if you’re in the other 25% your mileage may vary https://t.co/5jzQS4ODQX — David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) August 20, 2019

FFS. The entire genesis of the attacks against Omar and The Squad was a garbled quote about “allegiance” that some folks took to mean she was accusing Jews of “dual loyalty.” Here is Trump EXPLICITLY saying 8 in 10 American Jews are “disloyal.” F

F

S https://t.co/nbBEdbk8I7 — Dan Lavoie (@djlavoie) August 20, 2019

If you’re a Jewish American who doesn’t support him, the President just accused you of disloyalty. https://t.co/4Ye83QGdHh — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 20, 2019

eagerly awaiting conservatives’ strong condemnation of this blatantly anti-Semitic comment. https://t.co/XS2p1uHTEJ — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) August 20, 2019

Gosh, saying any Jewish person who doesn’t support you is greatly disloyal sounds awfully familiar. https://t.co/G3gLpLU1wF — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) August 20, 2019

So is Liz Cheney going to denounce loyalty tests for Jews or … https://t.co/pgyi9FFEj1 — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 20, 2019

Note to Jews from the Divider in Chief: Most of you are either stupid or disloyal. https://t.co/J59Koiboov — David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) August 20, 2019

Dual loyalty accusations against Jews are anti-Semitic no matter who makes them and no matter their politics. If you only call this out when it comes from your political opponents, you don't care about anti-Semitism. You just like using it for personal advantage. https://t.co/OCQCFNGA9O — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 20, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com