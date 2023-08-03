Trump Calls For Trial to be Moved From ‘High Crime Embarrassment’ DC to ‘Impartial Venue’: ‘Impossible to Get a Fair Trial’

Former President Donald Trump called for his trial to be moved from “high crime embarrassment” in Washington D. C., to an “impartial venue” on Wednesday evening following his most recent indictment.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

The latest Fake “case” brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!

On Wednesday evening, Trump also shared clips of Fox News host Jesse Watters and Newsmax host Greg Kelly railing against the indictment and wrote, “The Radical Left wants to Criminalize Free Speech!”

Trump was indicted on four felony counts — including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — on Tuesday as part of Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

