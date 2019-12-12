Trump Campaign Pastes President’s Head on Greta Thunberg’s Body

The Trump 2020 campaign posted a picture of President Donald Trump’s head pasted onto the body of Time magazine’s 16-year-old person of the year Greta Thunberg on Thursday.

“When it comes to keeping his promises, there’s only one Person Of The Year,” posted the Trump campaign’s “War Room” Twitter account, along with a photoshopped picture of President Trump’s head on Thunberg’s body.

When it comes to keeping his promises, there’s only one Person Of The Year: ✅Booming Economy

✅Record Job Creation

✅Historic Tax Cuts

✅#AmericaFirst Trade Deals

✅ISIS Destroyed

✅Building the Wall#TIMEPOY #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/bEt9yqInqY — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019

Social media users across the political spectrum found the photo at turns amusing, confusing and disturbing.

this isn’t embarrassing to yall? https://t.co/ADkp7meFeU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2019

Are you fucking kidding me? These people are seriously demented https://t.co/low4kFga87 — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) December 12, 2019

This tweet is the best argument I’ve ever seen for abolishing the 22nd Amendment. https://t.co/y9kJVUx75T — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 12, 2019

LMAO this is a little weird guys https://t.co/OGsuYHzFaE — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊✌️ (@CassandraRules) December 12, 2019

This week, the Trump War Room account also posted a video featuring President Trump as Marvel villain Thanos, “snapping” away House Democrats, while last month, President Trump posted a photo of his head pasted onto Rocky Balboa’s body on his personal account.

