Trump Campaign Pastes President’s Head on Greta Thunberg’s Body

By Charlie NashDec 12th, 2019, 2:11 pm

The Trump 2020 campaign posted a picture of President Donald Trump’s head pasted onto the body of Time magazine’s 16-year-old person of the year Greta Thunberg on Thursday.

“When it comes to keeping his promises, there’s only one Person Of The Year,” posted the Trump campaign’s “War Room” Twitter account, along with a photoshopped picture of President Trump’s head on Thunberg’s body.

Social media users across the political spectrum found the photo at turns amusing, confusing and disturbing.

This week, the Trump War Room account also posted a video featuring President Trump as Marvel villain Thanos, “snapping” away House Democrats, while last month, President Trump posted a photo of his head pasted onto Rocky Balboa’s body on his personal account.

