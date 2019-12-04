President Donald Trump was expected to hold another press event at the end of the NATO summit in London, but he announced on Twitter that he’s cancelling those plans “because we did so many over the past two days.”

Great progress has been made by NATO over the last three years. Countries other than the U.S. have agreed to pay 130 Billion Dollars more per year, and by 2024, that number will be 400 Billion Dollars. NATO will be richer and stronger than ever before…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

….When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

Trump was expected to use his end-of-summit press conference to tout these accomplishments on camera, so it’s something of a mystery why the president didn’t wrap things with a final public appearance. As such, many political observers connected the president’s early leave-taking to the release of a new video showing world leaders apparently gossiping about him on Tuesday night.

This just in: Trump just at cancelled today’s news conference and is leaving London early. It comes after he gave 2 hours of new conferences, and also after he learned he was mocked by world leaders.

https://t.co/r9rr8ZYOla — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) December 4, 2019

After video surfaced that appeared to show the French, Canadian and British leaders mocking his long q&a sessions yesterday, Trump says his scheduled press conference is off and he’ll go directly to Washington after his meetings instead. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 4, 2019

When things are going so well you cancel your chance to tout your accomplishments on the world stage https://t.co/0MsRL6xs6t — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 4, 2019

When that video of Macron, Trudeau, Johnson and Rutte lamenting Trump’s behavior got out, you just knew Trump was going to be furious. Now we see his response. https://t.co/Hqg9TQvM3j — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) December 4, 2019

I can’t remember the last time anyone, let alone a president of the United States, was laughed off a continent. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 4, 2019

Trump holds court for two hours in front of the press yesterday; Trudeau needles him for that; Trump cancels his press conference via tweet *sent while holding court again in front of reporters*; Trump adds that he has more bilats today and may call the press in for those anyhow. https://t.co/dJEmQMzTpc — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) December 4, 2019

Donald Trump has called Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’, cancelled his press conference and left the Nato summit early. This is after footage emerged of world leaders gossiping about him. #NATO https://t.co/PrTBPS3Ym1 — LBC (@LBC) December 4, 2019

And that’s called a hissy fit. https://t.co/bvKv3mzOzp — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) December 4, 2019

Just in: Trump has cancelled his long-planned news conference at NATO summit, after some world leaders were caught on video laughing about him and as the House Judiciary Committee prepares to start impeachment hearing. Trump took two hours of questions from reporters yesterday. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) December 4, 2019

Trump’s only direct response to the video so far has been to call Justin Trudeau “two-faced,” but he also called the Canadian prime minister “a nice guy” in the same breath.

