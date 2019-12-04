comScore

WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS PHASE TWO

Trump Cancels Last NATO Presser to Leave London Early After World Leaders Apparently Mocked Him

By Ken MeyerDec 4th, 2019, 10:11 am

President Donald Trump was expected to hold another press event at the end of the NATO summit in London, but he announced on Twitter that he’s cancelling those plans “because we did so many over the past two days.”

Trump was expected to use his end-of-summit press conference to tout these accomplishments on camera, so it’s something of a mystery why the president didn’t wrap things with a final public appearance. As such, many political observers connected the president’s early leave-taking to the release of a new video showing world leaders apparently gossiping about him on Tuesday night.

Trump’s only direct response to the video so far has been to call Justin Trudeau “two-faced,” but he also called the Canadian prime minister “a nice guy” in the same breath.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: