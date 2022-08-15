Trump Claims FBI Seized Three of His Passports During Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘This is An Assault!’

Former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI confiscated his passports when the bureau conducted its search of his Mar-a-Lago residence last week.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Trump’s claim comes about a week after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and seized several boxes of “top secret” materials that the former president previously claimed he did not possess. This all follows Trump as he continues to stoke vitriol against federal law enforcement with shifting attempts to defend his handling of classified materials.

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” Trump said to Fox News Digital. It was in that same interview that Trump said the national temperature “has to be brought down,” ignoring his myriad of attacks on the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The Daily Mail notes that Trump “likely has a regular blue passport issued to U.S. citizens and a red ‘diplomatic’ passport issued for official government travel. He would have received a diplomatic passport as president.” Without a passport, Trump would have difficulty traveling outside of the U.S.

