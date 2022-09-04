Trump Claims Without Evidence John Fetterman Does Drugs in Wild PA Speech: He Dresses ‘Like a Teenager Getting High in his Parents’ Basement’

Former President Donald Trump accused Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of doing hard drugs, all without producing any kind of tangible evidence to back his claim up.

As Trump gave a speech in Wilkes Barre, PA on Saturday night, he eventually managed to break off of his railing against the FBI in order to try rallying support for Republican senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. This part of the speech began with Trump slamming Fetterman for his tendency to wear casual clothes in his public appearances.

This guy is a disaster. He comes in with a sweatsuit on. I’ve never seen him wear a suit. A dirty, dirty, dirty sweatsuit. It’s really disgusting. You know, I’m a clean freak. I’m a clean freak, Oz! I don’t like those dirty sweatsuits. They’re disgusting. Fetterman may dress like a teenager getting high in his parents’ basement, but he’s a raging lunatic hellbent on springing hardened criminals out of jail in the middle of the worst crime wave in Pennsylvania history.

Following this insinuation about Fetterman “getting high in his parents’ basement,” Trump ran through several more complaints and attacks against the lieutenant governor. Eventually, Trump became much more explicit in claiming that Fetterman abuses drugs.

“Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including “heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra-lethal fentanyl,” Trump said. “And by the way, he takes them himself.”

Following the rally, CBS obtained a statement from Fetterman’s campaign, dismissing the claims as “more and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz, another day, but it’s the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

